Police: SC University student suspected in rash of campus fires

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Police say a student accused of setting an off-campus fire is the only suspect in about 20 fires set on the campus of the University of South Carolina Upstate.
News outlets report 19-year-old Brandon Burt was booked in jail Monday on a charge of third-degree arson. The Georgia native is accused of setting a dumpster fire at an off-campus apartment complex.
Campus police say Burt is also suspected of setting about 20 fires since February on the university’s campus in Spartanburg. Burt is a sophomore and student-athlete. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
Latest Headlines:
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 18, 2020
- Lori Vallow, Idaho mother charged in kids’ disappearance, maintains innocence after 2 attorneys quit
- Belk stores temporarily closing amid COVID-19 pandemic
- AFD respond to a house fire in Harrisburg
- Diablo’s Food Truck feeding schools, neighborhoods, and others in need across the CSRA