Police: SC University student suspected in rash of campus fires

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Police say a student accused of setting an off-campus fire is the only suspect in about 20 fires set on the campus of the University of South Carolina Upstate.

News outlets report 19-year-old Brandon Burt was booked in jail Monday on a charge of third-degree arson. The Georgia native is accused of setting a dumpster fire at an off-campus apartment complex.

Campus police say Burt is also suspected of setting about 20 fires since February on the university’s campus in Spartanburg. Burt is a sophomore and student-athlete. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Latest Headlines: