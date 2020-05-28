Police: Mom, boyfriend charged in disabled daughter’s death

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina woman and her boyfriend were arrested and accused of killing the woman’s disabled daughter and hiding her body inside a dresser drawer.

Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen and Audrevious Jarrell Williams were charged Wednesday with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

Rock Hill police responded to the couple’s home Tuesday night regarding a possible child fatality.

Police said the couple told authorities the child was in North Carolina with family but police later found 4-year-old India Martin’s remains inside a dresser drawer.

Police said India was a special-needs and disabled child. Details surrounding her death weren’t immediately released.