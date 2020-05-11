Police: Man charged after attempting to run over officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A man in South Carolina who allegedly attempted to run police officers over with his car has been arrested after a car and foot chase.

An arrest report from the North Charleston Police Department says 33-year-old Antonio Rivers, Jr. tried to hit officers with his car early Sunday morning in Charleston after they found him sleeping inside a running car with a rifle.

Police say Rivers then fled the scene and started running on foot after his car hit a fence.

WCIV-TV reports he was arrested after he tried to escape through a pond. He has been charged with several charges, including attempted murder.

