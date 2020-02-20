Police: Man arrested, accused of setting woman on fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, pouring a flammable liquid on her and then setting her on fire.

Jail records show 31-year-old Christopher Crouchman being held Thursday morning in Greenville County. News outlets report the attack happened Monday. Greenville police say the woman was found with visible skin damage to her face.

She was taken to a hospital but her current condition has not been released. Crouchman is charged with attempted murder and burglary. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.

