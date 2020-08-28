Police investigate racist letters in south Georgia town

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Officials are investigating after dozens of residents in a south Georgia town received racist letters.

The Thomas County sheriff’s office tells local news outlets that the letters appear to have been concentrated in one neighborhood, with the homeowners association collecting many examples.

The sheriff’s office has asked the FBI to join the investigation. The letter, in the form of a job application, includes numerous racist stereotypes about African Americans.

Thomasville resident Danielle Hutto, who received one of the letters, tells WALB-TV that it has made her fearful of her neighbors.

Deputies are asking anyone who received the letter to turn it over, especially if it’s unopened.