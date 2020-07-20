Police: Georgia man shot, killed on interstate

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said a man was shot and killed while driving on a Georgia interstate. Gwinnett County police said 31-year-old Steven Vallejo was shot on Interstate 85 near the southbound exit for Indian Trail Lilburn Road Sunday.

Police said Vallejo was exiting the interstate when someone shot at his car. He died at the hospital. Police said the shooter hit the exit sign and fled the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle was a silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu or Impala that has damage to the front end. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined but police believe road rage could be a factor.