Police: Georgia man shot after attacking Publix workers

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man accused of attacking grocery store workers and officers was shot by police and hospitalized.
Cobb County police say they received a call Sunday morning that 22-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Moore was attacking employees at a Publix Super Market in Roswell as they came into work.
Police say Moore then attacked more people in the parking lot as well as officers who arrived at the scene.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigations spokeswoman says officers used a stun gun on Moore and shot him in the waist with gunfire when he refused to comply with police requests. He then ran into a wooded area.
