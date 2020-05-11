Police: Georgia man shot after attacking Publix workers

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man accused of attacking grocery store workers and officers was shot by police and hospitalized.

Cobb County police say they received a call Sunday morning that 22-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Moore was attacking employees at a Publix Super Market in Roswell as they came into work.

Police say Moore then attacked more people in the parking lot as well as officers who arrived at the scene.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigations spokeswoman says officers used a stun gun on Moore and shot him in the waist with gunfire when he refused to comply with police requests. He then ran into a wooded area.

