Police: GA Officer on leave after domestic assault arrest

ATLANTA (AP) – News outlets say an Atlanta police officer was placed on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her dog. Atlanta police said Officer Larry Williams was placed on leave while an investigation into the accusation continues.

Police said they responded to an assault on May 18. The victim told police she and Williams had been living together for six months.

Williams was charged with battery related to family violence and cruelty to animals. He was released from jail on bond. It’s unclear whether Williams had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.