Police: Child fatally shot brother with gun found in woods

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a 5-year-old fatally shot his 12-year-old brother with a gun he found in the woods.

A Griffin police statement says officers found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday.

The boy died at a hospital. Special investigators spoke to the 5-year-old and determined that he found the gun and thought it was a toy. Officers had searched a nearby area earlier

Saturday after suspects fled a traffic stop. They found a bag of suspected drugs, but no weapon. Now police are investigating who abandoned the gun, allowing innocent children to be harmed.

