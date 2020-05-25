Live Now
Police arrest man who shot at paramedics on medical call

MONTEZUMA, Ga. (AP) – A middle Georgia man could face criminal charges for shooting at paramedics. Montezuma Police Chief Eric Finch tells WMAZ-TV that Jimmy Spradley Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon.

Finch says Macon County paramedics and first responders were approaching a home when someone shot a gun at them. Police officers responded and special response team members entered the home, arresting Spradley.

The police chief says Spradley has a history of mental illness and was taken to a Macon hospital. Charges are pending against Spradley, although Finch did not name them.

