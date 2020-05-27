Police arrest 26 people in UK truck deaths of 39 Vietnamese

BRUSSELS (AP) – Police in France and Belgium have arrested 26 people suspected of human trafficking in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year.

The searches took place on Tuesday and came in the wake of the investigation into the deaths of the migrants.

Their bodies were found in October at the back of a truck inside a refrigerated container that had been hauled to England. The suspected smugglers face up to 15 years in prison and large fines if convicted.