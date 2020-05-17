CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say four people were shot at a party in a rental house in South Carolina.
Charleston Police said all four people of the wounded around 3 a.m. Sunday were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive. Authorities say the party in a small house in downtown Charleston was advertised on social media.
Investigator say an argument at the party ended in gunfire. Authorities say three people at the party, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were wounded along with a woman walking her dog nearby.
No arrests have been made.
Latest Headlines:
- Barack Obama, LeBron James and Malala Yousafzai salute graduating seniors with virtual ceremony
- Tropical Storm Arthur set to impact parts of North Carolina
- Parade Of Quartets 05/17/20
- Police: 4 wounded in shooting at South Carolina party
- ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director Lynn Shelton dies at 54