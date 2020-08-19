Police: 3-year-old dies after falling into pond at park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said a 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a pond at a Georgia park.

According to the Savannah Morning News, Savannah police responded to Daffin Park Tuesday afternoon after someone found the child in the water and got him out.

The child was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. Details on his death weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear how the boy got into the water.

Police said the boy was at the park with a group of students from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

School Principal Lynn Brown said teachers intermediately responded to the situation.