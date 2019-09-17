Pizza company increases gift to historically black college

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John’s pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials after reports he used a racial slur. Schnatter apologized Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and said he would resign […]

Louisville, Ky. (AP) – Papa John’s pizza has increased the funds it is giving to a historically black college.

News outlets report the Louisville, Kentucky-based company’s offer of $20,000 fell through after Papa John’s disgraced founder John Schnatter had announced he was making a $1 million donation to the school.

Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said he was told by company executives the scholarship funds would be revoked because of Schnatter’s donation. But the company said the college declined the funds.

On Monday, Papa John’s executive Marvin Boakye sent the school $30,000 to provide $2,000 scholarships to 15 students. Boakye said he was “pleased we were able to resolve our breakdown in communication.”

Schnatter lost control of Papa John’s amid backlash for using the N-word while blaming poor sales on NFL player protests.