Pfizer reports encouraging, very early vaccine test results

(AP) – Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are reporting encouraging signs from its very early testing of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Preliminary results released Wednesday from 45 volunteers showed hoped-for immune reactions in two of the tested doses. Side effects were typical for vaccines, mostly injection-site pain and fever.

The companies are testing four somewhat similar vaccine candidates. They aim to move the most promising shot into large-scale studies later this summer.

About 15 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of human testing around the world, with no guarantee any will pan out.