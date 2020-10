GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Law enforcement in Georgia have arrested the parents of a 5-year-old girl who weighed just 7 pounds before dying at an Atlanta hospital in June.

News outlets report 31-year-old Jerrail Mickens and 29-year-old Porscha Michens were arrested Tuesday in Hall County on charges of felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Each is being held without bond. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak for them.