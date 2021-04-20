Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death moved into the spotlight, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial resumed deliberations Tuesday morning.

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd by pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck last May in Minneapolis, ignoring bystanders and common sense.

The defense argued that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Black man died of an underlying heart condition and illegal drug use.