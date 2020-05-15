One dead after authorities open fire in South Carolina pursuit

LADSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say one person is dead and another in custody after sheriff’s deputies and state troopers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

No law enforcement officials were hurt in the incident, which began as a pursuit early Friday before ending at a highway rest stop north of Charleston.

Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson says a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle going more than 100 mph on I-95.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said deputies joined the chase, which included an exchange of gunfire.

The pursuit ended at a rest stop off I-26 around Ladson, where another exchange of gunfire occurred.

