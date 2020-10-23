Ohio man accused of killing 2 other Ohioans while in Georgia

QUITMAN, Ga. (AP) – An Ohio man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two other Ohioans while they were in south Georgia.

Kenny Pruitt of Cleveland is accused in the Wednesday shooting deaths 56-year-old John Timothy Thompson of East Liverpool, Ohio, and 36-year-old Deshaun Lamar Scott of Cleveland.

The two men were found dead Wednesday on a dirt road near Quitman, just north of the Florida state line.

Investigators say Pruitt and three other men arrived in Quitman on Sunday from the Cleveland area.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jamy Steinberg says one of the victims came to visit relatives and the others accompanied him.