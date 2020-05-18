Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida

FLORIDA (AP) – The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.
MORE: Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola (December, 2019)
Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.
The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.
This is a developing story.
