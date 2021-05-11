Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bond modification

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is asking a judge to change the conditions of his bond. Garrett Rolfe remains charged with murder, but his criminal case is stalled.

His request comes after his firing by the Atlanta police department was reversed last week. The Atlanta Civil Service Board found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

Rolfe’s attorneys say a state investigation shows prosecutors made misstatements about what happened the night of the shooting.

They’re asking for some of Rolfe’s bond conditions to be removed as he awaits the outcome of his case.