Officer in video forcing man into wall to be disciplined

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina police department says an officer will be disciplined after being seen on video forcing a handcuffed black man into a wall at a hotel.

News outlets report North Charleston police said Wednesday that the officer who was detaining 21-year-old Joshua Lewis earlier this month did not act in accordance with department policy.

Two other officers will also be disciplined. None of the officers were identified. Video of Lewis being detained sparked outrage and led activists to demand a racial bias audit of the police department.

The police chief had said the department was conducting its own investigation.