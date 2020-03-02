Off-duty Georgia deputy shoots and wounds man

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man during a foot chase in middle Georgia’s largest city. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office tells local news outlets the incident began outside downtown Macon nightclub before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the deputy saw a man running around a corner. A second man came running around the corner with a gun, firing into the air as he chased the first man.

The deputy began chasing the armed man, and witnesses say he shot at the deputy as they ran. The deputy shot back and hit the man, who was taken to a hospital.

