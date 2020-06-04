NYPD officer is stabbed in neck in ambush; suspect is shot

NEW YORK (AP) – Three New York police officers are expected to recover after a man stabbed one of them in the neck in an ambush.

Authorities said Thursday that the stabber is in critical condition after police shot him. An officer was on anti-looting patrol when he was ambushed in Brooklyn hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

An ensuing struggle left two other officers with gunshot injuries. The police commissioner didn’t speculate on the stabber’s motive. A police union leader blamed the attack on anti-police rhetoric.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, “I don’t know that I would want to do the job that they’re doing now.”

