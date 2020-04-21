NYC mayor: Don’t jump the gun on easing virus restrictions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that if governors of states such as Georgia start to ease coronavirus restrictions they had better have the facts on their side.

De Blasio said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that if reopenings are done the wrong way “it’s going to affect all of us.”

The Democratic mayor announced Monday that all public events will be canceled in New York City through June.

The ban was announced the same day that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he would allow some businesses including gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys to reopen later this week.