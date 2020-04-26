NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday

MIAMI, Fl (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

Group practices would not be allowed. Many NBA players have said they haven’t even had access to a basket since the league ordered teams to close their practice facilities on March 19.