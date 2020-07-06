Most of WNBA’s older coaches OK with Florida virus risk

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age.

The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season.

Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 – which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC.

No other major sports league has as high a percentage of head coaches over 60.