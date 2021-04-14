Morris Brown College nears reaccreditation after 20 years

ATLANTA (AP) — A historically Black college that barely skirted death during 20 years without accreditation says it is near regaining that seal of approval.

Atlanta’s Morris Brown College said Tuesday that the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools has voted to make the Methodist-sponsored institution a full candidate for accreditation.

The move means Morris Brown can offer federal financial aid for the first time since 2002.

President Kevin James said the college will apply for permission to begin offering aid as soon as possible. Earlier this year, Morris Brown announced that an investor would convert existing college buildings into a Hilton-branded hotel.

The hotel is also supposed to provide hospitality management training for students.