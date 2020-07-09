Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

They say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.

News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories