Michigan man shocked by police stun gun falls on knife, dies

MARION, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man died in northwestern Michigan after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun, causing him to fall onto a large knife.

Michigan State Police say the 29-year-old man died Friday in Marion, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Cadillac.

Two Evart police officers were called to a home by a woman who said her son and husband were involved in a domestic dispute and the son had “two large knives.”

The man kneeled, but then pulled a knife from his waistband, prompting one officer to fire a stun gun into his back. That caused the man to fall forward onto the knife, fatally puncturing his chest cavity.