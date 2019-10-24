Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay traveled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.

Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.

Chippewa says he now has all the money he’ll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They’re both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, but they plan to keep working for now.