Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote. The announcement Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service.

The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on relationships and health.