Miami-area shootings mark bloody Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI (AP) — Gunfire that wounded two people in Miami Beach wrapped up a violent Memorial Day weekend in the Miami area.

Police detained several suspects after a shooting just before 11:30 pm Monday that wounded one person in the shoulder and another in the leg.

The worst of it was a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 21 others early Sunday outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.

Three masked gunmen stepped out of a stolen SUV and sprayed bullets into that crowd.

Earlier, on Friday, a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area killed one person and injured six others.

