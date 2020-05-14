Men accused in Brunswick shooting hire attorneys

ATLANTA (AP) – The two white men accused in the shooting death of a black man they pursued through the streets in a coastal Georgia city have hired defense attorneys.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The case drew national attention and outrage after a video of Arbery’s final moments surfaced online last week.

A husband and wife pair of defense attorneys from Macon have been hired by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael.

A Decatur-based defense attorney has been hired to represent 34-year-old Travis McMichael.