Medicare applications raise anxiety for seniors in pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – Seniors are at greater risk from COVID-19, and they now face added anxiety due to delays obtaining Medicare coverage.

Advocates for older people say the main problem involves certain applications for Medicare’s “Part B” coverage for outpatient care.

The delays stem from the closure of local Social Security offices to protect workers and the public in the pandemic.

Eligibility determinations for Medicare are handled by Social Security. But Part B coverage requires added documentation.

Social Security says it has set up a dedicated fax number for the forms. One of the reasons Part B is important is that it pays for coronavirus tests.