Match Play returns with last chance to secure Masters invite

Abraham Ancer hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Monday, March 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) – Match Play returns to Texas for the first time in two years. It was the third event shut down last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dustin Johnson will be the top seed at Austin Country Club. There are 16 groups of four players who go through round-robin matches until one player from each group reaches the knockout stage.

This is the final week to get into the top 50 in the world to qualify for the Masters.

Will Zalatoris and Bob MacIntyre are No. 43 and No. 44 and need to stay in the top 50 to make it to Augusta National.