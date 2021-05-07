Manager: Man shot at motel while trying to collect rent

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia motel manager says a man shot dead in an argument Wednesday took it on himself to collect back rent from other tenants in order to earn a room.

Kenny Wayne manages the Magnolia Court Motel in Macon. He says he met 32-year-old Lance Michael Terrell when Terrell offered to collect rent in order to afford $40 for a room.

Wayne says he refused the offer, but says Terrell went to a room where 34-year-old Willie Lee Daniel was staying and got in a fight.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say Daniel shot Terrell, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.