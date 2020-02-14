Man upset he can’t bring cutout of Donald Trump to dialysis

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida man is upset that he can’t bring a life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump for emotional support during his kidney dialysis treatments.

Nelson Gibson tells WPBF that no one took issue with the pictures of the president he brought to help him get through the three-and-a-half-hour treatments, which he needs three times a week. But when he brought the life-sized cutout last week, it became an issue.

A spokesman for the center says they don’t object to reasonably sized items that don’t affect safety or infection control.

Latest Headlines: