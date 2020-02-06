Man stole gun before killing 14-year-old boy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A 14-year-old in South Carolina has been fatally shot by a man who told police he stole a gun, unloaded it and then pointed it at the boy and pulled the trigger.

News outlets report 20-year-old Tylor Rogers was charged with murder Wednesday. Warrants obtained by news outlets say Rogers admitted to stealing a gun from a vehicle on Sunday. He then went to an apartment where he unloaded the firearm.

He says he then pointed the gun at the boy and pulled the trigger. The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Anthony Lemay.

Rogers was denied bond at a hearing Wednesday.

