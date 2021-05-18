Man charged with murder, hiding body found under mattress

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has been charged with murder and concealing a death after a body was found under a mattress earlier this month.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Margaton Dudley on Friday. He remained jailed without bail after a court appearance Monday.

It’s unclear what led investigators to suspect Dudley in the death of 26-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood.

A passerby saw an arm of Norwood’s body sticking out from under a mattress in an illegal dump on May 7.

Norwood had been shot multiple times and investigators say they believe he was killed nearby and dumped.

