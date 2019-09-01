Lowe’s shipping 1,500 truckloads of generators to NC and other coastal areas

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 photo a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Lowe’s retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham, Mass. Lowe’s Companies Inc. reports financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The country’s two largest home improvement stores say they are gearing up for the storm and getting extra supplies to locations that could be impacted.

Lowe’s says it has shipped 1,500 truckloads of generators, flashlights and other supplies to stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company says it has more than 200 stores in those areas.

Home Depot also is shipping additional supplies to more than 150 stores in Florida and Georgia, and that number will likely be higher as the storm tracks north, the company says.

Hurricane Dorian, currently near the Bahamas, is expected to skirt the Southeast coastline near Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both Lowe’s and Home Depot say that stores will stay open for as long as it is safe to do so.