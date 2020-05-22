Little Richard statue to be erected outside childhood home

UNITED STATES – APRIL 15: AMERICAN BANDSTAND – “Show Coverage” 1976 Little Richard (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A statue of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard is expected to be installed outside his childhood home in Macon, Georgia.

The Little Richard House Resource Center Facebook page announced the tribute Wednesday. Little Richard, also known as Richard Wayne Penniman, died May 9 in Nashville at the age of 87.

A fund established by Friends of the Little Richard House and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia will be used to pay for the statue.

The funds will also be used to support music education programs for low to moderate-income students. The goal is to have the statue erected by Dec. 5, which would have been Little Richard’s 88th birthday.