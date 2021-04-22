Lawsuit: NC police tore woman’s shoulder during traffic stop

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Black Georgia woman claims white officers from North Carolina used excessive force during a traffic stop when they pulled her from the car by her hair and tore her rotator cuff.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Stephanie Bottom of Atlanta says she posed no threat to officers from the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office when she was pulled over for speeding and failing to heed to blue lights in May 2019.

The lawsuit says the officers violated her rights when they ripped her from the car and twisted her arm until her shoulder popped. A spokesperson for the city of Salisbury declined to comment.