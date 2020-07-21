Lawsuit frozen as officials seek to give dam to local groups

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A legal fight over removing a dam on the Savannah River is on hold while congressional representatives explore giving the dam to local governments who want to keep it.

U.S. District Judge Mark Gergel agreed Friday to stay until October 1st a lawsuit against the federal government by the state of South Carolina and the Georgia city of Augusta.

Local governments want to keep the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, saying removing it would produce an unacceptable drop in current river levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it’s legally required to move the dam to improve fish habitat to offset damage from deepening the ship channel at Savannah.