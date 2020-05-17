ATLANTA (AP) – There was an abundance of evidence when the officers arrived at the scene on a Sunday afternoon in coastal Georgia: A man, apparently unarmed, lying on the street, soaked in blood.
The suspected shooter, a shotgun, eyewitnesses. And video of the incident. But no arrests were made in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery until last week, after video of the shooting surfaced that stoked a national uproar over race relations in America.
Now a newly appointed investigative agency and prosecutor have to untangle the criminal investigation, build a case and make up for lost time and missed opportunities.
Latest Headlines:
- Planned power outage scheduled for parts of Blackville, S.C.
- Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case
- Mom arrested after leaving children in car while inside nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19
- SC restaurant uses blow-up dolls to make restaurant look full, ensure social distancing
- Hearts of Hope