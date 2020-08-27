Ky. officers shoot, kill man accused of firing at police

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Kentucky man wanted for shooting at police was killed when he confronted officers in a wooded area.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that officers had been searching for 41-year-old Joey Middleton of Gray when the confrontation occurred Wednesday.

Police say Middleton was wanted on four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants stemming from a shooting Tuesday in Knox County while officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Authorities say a Kentucky State Police special response team was trying to serve the warrant for suspected drug trafficking when shots were fired.

