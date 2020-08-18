Korean company to invest $108M in Georgia factory, hire 800

ATLANTA (AP) – A South Korean mattress and furniture maker will invest $108 million and hire more than 800 people in McDonough, Georgia as it sets up its first American factory.

Officials with Zinus USA and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

Zinus says it has grown rapidly through online sales and sales to vendors and wants to start making products in the United States. The McDonough facility is expected to open in early 2021 and will also be a distribution center.

Georgia officials say Zinus is the first company entirely recruited since the COVID-19 pandemic began.