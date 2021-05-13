Kemp: Georgia to cut jobless benefits to push people to work

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removes his face covering before speaking to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will cut off the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers next month.

The Republican says employers are demanding that the state do more to force people into the workforce. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler actually must make the decision. Kemp and Butler, an elected Republican, have been in talks about cutting off federal benefits.

A spokesperson for Butler didn’t immediately respond to a text trying to find out whether Butler has agreed to the move.

Kemp promises more details later Thursday. Defenders of extra benefits say the labor market is still disrupted by COVID-19, particularly because mothers may be staying home with children.