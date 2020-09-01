Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Rapper Kanye West has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president came up short on qualified signatures.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told news outlets last month that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia.

His office said only 6,383 signatures were confirmed. WSAZ-TV reports the lawsuit says West didn’t have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot.

The suit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.