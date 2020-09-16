Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it.
Zackrydz Rodzi said his phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up Saturday. The 20-year-old found the phone’s casing under his bed but there was no sign of robbery.
When his father saw a monkey the next day, he launched a search in the jungle behind his house.
Using his brother’s phone to call the device, he found it covered in mud under a palm tree.
But a bigger surprise came when he checked his phone and found a series of monkey selfies and videos recorded in the phone.
