Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it.

This photo provided by Zackrydz Rodzi shows a monkey which took a selfie in Batu Pahat in the southern state of Johor, Malaysia on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Rodzi, a Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it. (Zackrydz Rodzi via AP Photo)

Zackrydz Rodzi said his phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up Saturday. The 20-year-old found the phone’s casing under his bed but there was no sign of robbery.

When his father saw a monkey the next day, he launched a search in the jungle behind his house.

This photo taken with panorama mode but the phone wasn’t turned, and provided by Zackrydz Rodzi shows a monkey which took a selfie in Batu Pahat in the southern state of Johor, Malaysia on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Rodzi, a Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it.(Zackrydz Rodzi via AP Photo)

Using his brother’s phone to call the device, he found it covered in mud under a palm tree.

But a bigger surprise came when he checked his phone and found a series of monkey selfies and videos recorded in the phone.

